The Nationals activated Robles (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Robles missed more than a month of action with a strained left hamstring but has been cleared to return after a six-game rehab stint with Triple-A Rochester during which he went 7-for-20 with one stolen base. Jacob Young has performed well in center field for the Nats, so Robles' playing time is not assured.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Baseball activities on tap•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Still in rehab mode•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Lands on IL with hamstring strain•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Headed to injured list•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Getting MRI on hamstring•