The Nationals activated Robles (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Robles missed more than a month of action with a strained left hamstring but has been cleared to return after a six-game rehab stint with Triple-A Rochester during which he went 7-for-20 with one stolen base. Jacob Young has performed well in center field for the Nats, so Robles' playing time is not assured.

