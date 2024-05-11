Robles went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 win over the Red Sox.

Getting the start in right field and batting ninth in his first MLB action in over a month, Robles showed that he was fully recovered from his hamstring injury by stealing his third bag of the season. Jacob Young has grabbed hold of the starting job in center field in Robles' absence however, and with prospects like James Wood banging on the door for a promotion, it's tough to see a path to consistent at-bats for Robles now that he's back.