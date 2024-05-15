Share Video

Link copied!

Robles is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

Robles will take a seat after he went 1-for-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly in the Nationals' 6-3 win over Chicago in Tuesday's matinee. Eddie Rosario will slide over to right field while Ildemaro Vargas enters the lineup in left field and bats eighth against the White Sox.

More News