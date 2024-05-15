Robles is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

Robles will take a seat after he went 1-for-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly in the Nationals' 6-3 win over Chicago in Tuesday's matinee. Eddie Rosario will slide over to right field while Ildemaro Vargas enters the lineup in left field and bats eighth against the White Sox.