Robles is out of the lineup for the Wednesday's game against the Twins, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Shortly after his return from the 10-day injured list May 7, Robles appeared to gain traction as an everyday player in the Washington outfield, as he started seven times in an eight-game stretch from May 10 through 18. However, with Joey Gallo coming off the IL this past weekend, Robles has been the odd man out of the lineup while Jesse Winker, Jacob Young and Eddie Rosario have settled in as the Nationals' primary outfielders from left to right. Robles, who has produced just two hits in 23 at-bats in the majors this season, is on the bench for a fourth straight game and looks like he'll be limited to fourth-outfielder duties for the foreseeable future.