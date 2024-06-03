The Mariners are nearing a major-league contract with Robles, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The deal is expected to be finalized ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Oakland, with Robles taking the 26-man active roster spot of outfielder Jonatan Clase, who was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. The Nationals released Robles over the weekend after he went just 3-for-25 at the plate this season. The 27-year-old had a promising rookie season back in 2019, but he's managed an underwhelming .609 OPS since the start of the 2020 campaign while also dealing with numerous injuries. Robles is an odd fit in Seattle since his center-field defense is his best asset, and the Mariners already have Julio Rodriguez at that spot in the outfield. Robles could see some starts at the corner-outfield spots against left-handed pitching.