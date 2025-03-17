Robles went 1-for-11 in four Cactus League games in February, but he's hitting .250 with one home run, two doubles and one stolen base over 24 at-bats since the start of March.

Robles is slated to serve as a table setter in Seattle's lineup in 2025, as he perhaps stands out as the most likely candidate to work as the leadoff hitter to begin the campaign. After the former top prospect was discarded by the Nationals in 2024, Robles went on to slash an impressive .328/.393/.467 with four homers, 20 doubles, 30 stolen bases and 41 runs scored across 262 plate appearances with the Mariners. Even if Robles experiences some regression as a hitter this year, the veteran outfielder's glove and speed should keep him in the lineup regularly.