Robles (hand) will start in right field and bat leadoff in Monday's Cactus League game against the Padres.

Robles was pulled from Saturday's game against the White Sox after being struck on the right hand by a pitch, but he avoided any broken bones. After checking out fine while taking live batting practice Sunday, the swelling and soreness in Robles' hand has apparently subsided enough to the point that the 27-year-old has been cleared to play in the Mariners' spring finale. Assuming he comes out of Monday's contest no worse for the wear, Robles should be ready to handle leadoff duties for Seattle in Thursday's season opener versus the Athletics.