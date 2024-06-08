Robles went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run in a loss to the Royals on Friday.

The recent addition played a part in the Mariners' seven-run first inning with his first hit as a member of the team, knocking in Mitch Haniger with a double. Robles has appeared in each of the last three games after sitting out Tuesday's series opener against the Athletics following his signing earlier in the day, and Friday marked his second straight start in left field.