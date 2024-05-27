Robles was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Monday.

Once considered one of the top prospects in baseball, Robles put up 17 homers and 28 steals in 2019 at the age of 22, but he was never able to come close to replicating that level of production in the years that followed. The Nationals have essentially decided to part ways with him to accommodate the return of Lane Thomas (knee) from the injured list, but another team could take a chance on Robles on waivers. Robles, now 27, has gone just 3-for-25 with four steals in limited action this season.