Robles could be placed on waivers when Lane Thomas (knee) is deemed ready to come off the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Jacob Young has become the everyday center fielder, and while Eddie Rosario and Jesse Winker have been erratic at the plate, they could have trade value later in the season if they heat up at the right time. That leaves Robles, who doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, as the odd man out in the Nationals' outfield. The 27-year-old has done little to justify keeping him on the 40-man roster though, batting .087 (2-for-23) when he's been healthy in 2024. If the front office decides his defensive value as a fifth outfielder is worth keeping around though, Joey Meneses could be optioned instead.