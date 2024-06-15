Robles started in left field during the Mariners' win over the Rangers on Friday and went 2-for-2 before being lifted for pinch hitter Luke Raley in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Robles was in the starting lineup on consecutive nights for the second time since joining the Mariners on June 4. He was able to contribute the first multi-hit effort of his brief Seattle tenure, albeit with one of those knocks being a controversial bunt single where Robles may have run inside the base line. The veteran has shown some encouraging signs of life at the plate since donning his new uniform, going 4-for-11 with a pair of doubles, a hit-by-pitch, an RBI and a run across seven games overall.