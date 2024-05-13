Robles went 0-for-3 and committed an error in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

Getting the start in center field and batting ninth, Robles' fielding error in the second inning led to a three-run inning for Boston that proved to be the difference in a 3-2 loss. The 26-year-old outfielder also made a baserunning gaffe in the third, as he attempted to go from first to third on a single even though third base was already occupied by Riley Adams. Robles has started three straight games since coming off the IL, but his job security was low even before Sunday's performance. With Joey Gallo (shoulder) closing in on a return from the IL, Robles figures to find himself on the bench in a short-side platoon role.