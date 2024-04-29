Robles (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Tueday, Spencer Nusbaum of the Washington Post reports.

Robles has been sidelined for most of April with a left hamstring strain but has progressed enough to test things out in a game setting. The plan is for him to see action both at designated hitter and in the outfield for Rochester. Jacob Young has played well for the Nationals in center field and might keep the starting job there even after Robles returns.