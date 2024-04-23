Robles (hamstring) will travel with the Nationals on their next road trip and will resume baseball activities, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Robles is nearly three weeks removed from suffering a left hamstring strain and has finally made enough progress to reincorporate baseball activities. He will presumably need some rehab games before being activated, so a return could still be more than a week away.
