Robles went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and two stolen bases in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

Robles garnered his first start of the season Monday and promptly made the most of it by stealing a pair of bases. He should continue to get at-bats for the Nationals by facing lefties in a center field platoon with Eddie Rosario. However, the 26-year-old Robles faces an uphill battle to secure full playing and should remain on your fantasy waiver wire.