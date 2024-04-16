Nationals manager Dave Martinez said April 8 that Robles has regained full range of motion and has less tenderness in his strained left hamstring, but the outfielder remains limited to rehab work, MLB.com reports.

Robles has already spent the minimum 10 days on the injured list but doesn't appear close to a return from the shelf just yet, as he has yet to advance to resuming full baseball activities. At this stage of his recovery, Robles doesn't look like he'll be a realistic candidate to be activated until May. While Robles is sidelined, Jacob Young is expected to continue seeing regular run as the Nationals' primary option in center field.