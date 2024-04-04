The Nationals placed Victor Robles (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list.

After getting sent in for an MRI earlier Thursday, Robles was confirmed to have suffered a left hamstring strain while running the bases in Wednesday's win over the Pirates. In a corresponding move, the Nationals recalled Jacob Young from Triple-A Rochester, and he'll likely be called upon to serve as a short-side platoon mate in center field for Eddie Rosario.