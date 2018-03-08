Suero was taken out of Thursday's game against the Mets due to left side tightness, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Suero was only able to throw just pitches before leaving the game. Manager Dave Martinez said that the team hasn't scheduled an MRI for Suero at this point, but that could be a possibility depending on the right-hander's condition in the coming days. Either way, expect Suero to remain sidelined from Grapefruit League action for the next few days.