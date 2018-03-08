Nationals' Wander Suero: Removed with side tightness
Suero was taken out of Thursday's game against the Mets due to left side tightness, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Suero was only able to throw just pitches before leaving the game. Manager Dave Martinez said that the team hasn't scheduled an MRI for Suero at this point, but that could be a possibility depending on the right-hander's condition in the coming days. Either way, expect Suero to remain sidelined from Grapefruit League action for the next few days.
More News
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...