Nick Tepesch: Cut loose by Tigers
Tepesch was released by the Tigers on Monday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Tepesch's stint with the Tigers lasted less than a month, with the right-hander accumulating a brutal 8.22 ERA across 7.2 innings with Double-A Erie before being cut loose. He's compiled a 6.59 ERA across 97 innings between Double- and Triple-A this season.
