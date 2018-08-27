Tepesch was released by the Tigers on Monday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Tepesch's stint with the Tigers lasted less than a month, with the right-hander accumulating a brutal 8.22 ERA across 7.2 innings with Double-A Erie before being cut loose. He's compiled a 6.59 ERA across 97 innings between Double- and Triple-A this season.

