Tigers' Nick Tepesch: Traded to Tigers
Tepesch was traded from the Blue Jays to the Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Tepesch will report to Double-A Erie where he'll serve as organizational starting depth for Detroit. Seeing as the Tigers are thin on starting pitching, Tepesch could find himself in the big-league rotation down the stretch should a need arise. The 29-year-old owns a 4.71 ERA across parts of four major-league campaigns.
