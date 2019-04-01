Nick Tepesch: Continuing career in indy ball
Tepesch recently signed a contract with the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
A veteran of 47 career MLB appearances (44 starts), Tepesch will look to reignite his career in independent ball after struggling mightily during stops at the Triple-A and Double-A ranks in 2018. The 30-year-old last surfaced in the big leagues in 2017, when he covered 15.2 innings as a member of the Twins and Blue Jays.
