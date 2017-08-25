Tepesch was reinstated from paternity leave and sent down to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Tepesch seemed to be the odd man following Tom Koehler's call up Thursday, and it was made official prior to this weekend's series against the Twins. Instead of occupying a spot in the bullpen, Tepesch will journey back to Buffalo for the time being, but he could return to the big-league club as early as next week when the rosters expand. During three starts with the Blue Jays, the right-hander has posted a 5.14 ERA and 1.71 WHIP while recording just seven strikeouts in 14 innings. Following Tepesch's demotion, it appears likely that Joe Biagini will come up from Triple-A Buffalo and start for Toronto on Sunday.