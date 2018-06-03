Orioles' Adam Jones: Launches 10th homer Saturday
Jones went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.
Jones took Masahiro Tanaka deep in the first inning to put the Orioles up 1-0, marking his 10 homer of the season and first in eight games. He added a pair of singles, the second of which plated a run. The 32-year-old now has five multi-hit efforts in his last eight games, a stretch during which he's hitting .412 with a homer, five runs and four RBI.
