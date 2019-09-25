Play

Jones is not starting Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Jones played 10 innings during Tuesday's 19-inning win over the Cardinals, going 0-for-5 with a strikeout. He's now hitting just .170 through 12 games this month. The Diamondbacks are going with an outfield consisting of Josh Rojas, Tim Locastro and Abraham Almonte in Wednesday's series finale.

