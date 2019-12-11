Adam Jones: Heading to Japan
Jones posted via Instagram he agreed to a two-year deal with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan on Tuesday.
Jones didn't end up securing a contract for 2019 until joining the Diamondbacks in March, so he'll now head to Japan for a two-year deal that includes $8 million guaranteed. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the deal also includes a team option for 2022, and the 34-year-old could earn up to $15.5 million total if he reaches all the included incentives. Jones slashed .260/.313/.414 with 16 home runs and 67 RBI in 137 games with Arizona last season after spending the previous 11 years with Baltimore.
