Jones suggested in a personal essay posted Tuesday on The Players' Tribune that he's elected to end his playing career.

While Jones stops short of officially saying that he's retired, but he notes in his opening paragraph that he took his "last swing of the bat as a professional ball player" in Nippon Professional Baseball's 2021 Japan Series. Before spending the past two years overseas with the Orix Buffaloes, the 36-year-old outfielder enjoyed a 14-season run in MLB that included stops with the Mariners, Orioles and Diamondbacks. He played the bulk of those years in Baltimore, with whom he was named a five-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award winner and one-time Silver Slugger honoree. Jones will end his MLB career with a lifetime .277 average, 282 home runs and 97 stolen bases.