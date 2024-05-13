Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a solo homer during Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Rutschman notched his sixth long ball of the campaign, tagging Zac Gallen for a solo home run in the sixth inning. After seeing his batting average jump from .254 to .277 last season, Rutschman has taken another step forward at the plate in 2024, slashing .304/.339/.453 with 23 RBI and 21 runs scored across 38 games.