Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Rutschman inserted himself into a pitching duel between Kyle Bradish and Garrett Crochet, taking the latter deep in the sixth inning. This was Rutschman's first homer since May 15, and he went an uncharacteristically poor 6-for-30 (.200) over his eight contests in between long balls. The catcher is up to a .300/.338/.483 slash line with 10 homers, 35 RBI, 28 runs scored, seven doubles and one stolen base over 49 games this season.