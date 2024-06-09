Rutschman went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and two RBI singles during Sunday's 9-2 win over the Rays.

Rutschman busted the game open with his second career grand slam, giving the Orioles a 9-2 lead in the eighth inning. His contributions didn't end there, driving in two more batters with RBI singles in the third and seventh innings. His six total RBI were a career high, surpassing his previous best of four. Rutschman has generated a hit in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .339 with four home runs and 16 RBI with a 14.8 percent strikeout rate.