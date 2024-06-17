Rutschman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Phillies.

Rutschman entered Sunday just 1-for-17 over his last five games, an unusual slump for the catcher. He took Zack Wheeler deep in the third inning to extend the Orioles' lead to 4-0, and that was ultimately all they needed in the win. Rutschman is up to a .289/.333/.473 slash line with 14 homers, 53 RBI, 36 runs scored, one stolen base and nine doubles through 67 contests.