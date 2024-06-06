Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Rutschman was responsible for the Orioles' first three runs Thursday, launching a solo shot off Yusei Kikuchi in the sixth inning before adding a two-run homer off Zach Pop in the eighth. Rutschman came into the day with just one home run in his previous 17 contests, though he's now hit safely in 10 straight games, going 15-for-42 (.357) in that span. The 26-year-old backstop is slashing .307/.345/.490 through 258 plate appearances this season with 12 homers, 43 RBI and 34 runs scored.