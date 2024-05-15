Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run homer in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

After Jordan Westburg led off the ninth with an infield hit, Rustchman launched a deep fly ball off Jordan Romano that just cleared the right-field fence, giving the Orioles a 3-2 walk-off victory. Rutschman's now homered in three straight games, totaling four long balls in that span. The 26-year-old backstop is slashing .314/.350/.509 with nine homers, 27 RBI and 24 runs scored through his first 40 games this season.