Rutschman went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs Monday against the Blue Jays.

Rutschman hit both blasts off Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios, giving him eight on the season and three over the last two games. The third-year star is now slashing .309/.343/.491 with 25 RBI and 23 runs to go along with the eight home runs.

