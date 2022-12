Politi was selected by the Orioles with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 Rule 5 draft.

Politi split time between the Double-A and Triple-A clubs as part of the Red Sox organization in 2022. He made 50 appearances (two starts) and converted all eight of his save chances with a 2.34 ERA, 83:4 K:BB and 0.97 WHIP in 69.1 innings. He'll now have the opportunity to earn a big-league opportunity with the Orioles.