Politi was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday with right elbow inflammation, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Politi presumably suffered the injury during his last appearance April 14, when he surrendered four runs across 1.1 innings. The 27-year-old will be sidelined for at least a week but seems likely to miss more time since he's dealing with an elbow issue.