The Orioles recalled Susac from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

Susac didn't show enough in spring training to warrant a spot on the 25-man roster, but with starter Caleb Joseph struggling -- and now demoted to Triple-A -- he will get another chance in the majors. Susac has hit well for Norfolk this season with a .296/.424/.537 slash line, but does have a worrisome 21 strikeouts in 54 at bats. The 28-year-old is likely to serve as the Orioles' reserve catcher with Chance Sisco as the primary option behind the plate.