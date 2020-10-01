The Pirates outrighted Susac off their 40-man roster Wednesday.
The Pirates added Susac to 28-man active roster ahead of last Sunday's season finale against the Indians, with the 30-year-old backstop drawing a start behind the dish and going 0-for-2 with two walks. Susac was likely just being rewarded for his quality work at the alternate training site all season, as the Pirates never viewed him as a major piece in their rebuild. His dismissal from the 40-man roster thus comes as no surprise, with Pittsburgh presumably preferring to reserve that spot for a younger player with more long-term upside.