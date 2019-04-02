Susac was traded from the Orioles to the Royals for cash.

Susac provides the Royals with some organizational catching depth in case fill-in options Martin Maldonado and Cam Gallagher fail to get it done at the big-league level. He is not on the 40-man roster, so it is unclear when or if he will join the Roayls in the majors.

