Susac agreed to a minor-league contract with the Pirates that includes an invitation to spring training, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

This is one of the better landing spots for Susac, as the Pirates severely lack quality catching depth in the upper levels. Jacob Stallings and Luke Maile project to break camp on the 26-man roster, so Susac could possibly win a big-league job with a good spring training. He enters his age-30 season with a career .221/.283/.373 slash line and 0.3 fWAR in 300 MLB plate appearances with three organizations. Susac has also missed significant time in several seasons due to injuries.