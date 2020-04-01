Susac, who went 4-for-13 with four walks in Grapefruit League action this spring, remains one of three catchers in the running to back up starter Jacob Stallings, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The Pirates brought both Susac and John Ryan Murphy to camp as non-roster invitees. The third catcher, Luke Maile, likely has an edge in the competition, given that he is not only strong defensively, but he is also already on the 40-man roster. In any event, Susac is looking to stay healthy after missing most of 2019 with a fractured wrist. His last big-league action came in 2018, when he appeared in nine games with the Orioles. Susac, who recently turned 30 years of age, has slashed .221/.283/.373 with seven homers in 300 career major-league plate appearances. The pathway is clear for him to at least see action at Triple-A Indianapolis in the event he fails to make the Opening Day roster.