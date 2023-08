Hays went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 6-1 win over Toronto.

Hays got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI single off Kevin Gausman and added an RBI double off Thomas Hatch to extend the lead in the ninth. The 28-year-old outfielder had been scuffling coming into this game, going just 1-for-21 with zero RBI across his previous six games.