Hays is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Hays went 4-for-8 with a double, an RBI and a run while starting in left field in the first two games of the series in Atlanta, but he'll take a seat for the finale. With Hays on the bench, the Orioles will roll out an outfield of Colton Cowser, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander from left to right.