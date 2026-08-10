Padres' Austin Hays: Homers off bench

Hays went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Astros.

Hays signed with the Padres earlier Sunday. He didn't get the start, but he delivered a two-run shot while pinch hitting for Gavin Sheets in the eighth inning. Hays is likely to fill a short-side platoon role in the outfield during his time with the Padres. He is batting .250 with a .676 OPS, two homers, nine RBI, four runs scored, one double and no stolen bases over 13 games between the Padres and the White Sox this season, and he had a .779 OPS over 20 games with Triple-A Charlotte before the White Sox released him.