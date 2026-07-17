White Sox's Austin Hays: Cleared for rehab assignment

Hays (calf) is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hays has been shelved by a left calf strain since early May, and he was moved to the 60-day injured list in early June after suffering a setback in his rehab assignment. He's progressed enough in his recovery to return to the minors for an assignment, but given his lengthy stint on the shelf, Hays will likely need a few games under his belt before being cleared to return to the majors.