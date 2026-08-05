White Sox's Austin Hays: Activated, DFA'd

The White Sox reinstated Hays (calf) from the 60-day injured list and designated him for assignment Wednesday.

Hays has spent most of the season on the IL while recovering from hamstring and calf injuries, appearing in just 12 games for the White Sox and slashing .233/.250/.326 across 44 plate appearances. The 31-year-old is healthy again and was productive over an 11-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte with an .894 OPS, but the White Sox didn't have a bench role available for him and opted to drop him from the 40-man roster. Hays should draw ample interest on waivers and could settle into a short-side platoon role in the corner outfield with his next team.