Hays (ribs) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game in Tampa Bay.

Hays hasn't made a start since he required X-rays after getting hit by a pitch in left side of his ribs in the ninth inning of Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays. With imaging coming back negative and Hays being diagnosed with a bruise, he doesn't appear at risk of going on the injured list, which was supported by his usage off the bench in Saturday's 5-0 win over Tampa Bay. Per MLB.com, manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that Hays still has some swelling but is continuing to improve, so the outfielder should remain available off the bench Monday even though the Orioles aren't yet comfortable having him play a full nine innings.