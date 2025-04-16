Hays went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's win against Seattle.

Hays was activated from the injured list after recovering from a calf injury and made an immediate impact in his Reds debut. He knocked an RBI single in the third inning before ripping a three-run shot in the fifth. Hays posted a .699 OPS in 255 regular-season plate appearances with the Phillies and Orioles during the 2024 campaign. As things stand, he appears to have a good share of playing time in left field for the Reds.