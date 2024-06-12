Hays went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Atlanta.

Hays hadn't started since Thursday after getting plunked in the ribs during that day's game. He had half of the Orioles' hits in his return to the starting lineup, and he played the full game in left field, so it appears he's 100 percent after short absence. The outfielder has gone 14-for-40 (.350) over his last 15 contests with six extra-base hits and six RBI in that span. His cold start to the year is still evident in his .234/.291/.362 slash line through 103 plate appearances, but Hays could reclaim a near-everyday role if he keeps hitting well. He's added two home runs, 10 RBI, 11 runs scored and no stolen bases over 38 games.