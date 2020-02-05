Play

Kline cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Kline debuted as a 27-year-old last season, posting an unimpressive 5.93 ERA in 41 innings of work. Neither his 18.6 percent strikeout rate nor his 10.4 percent walk rate were particularly good.

