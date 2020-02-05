Orioles' Branden Kline: Outrighted to Triple-A
Kline cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Kline debuted as a 27-year-old last season, posting an unimpressive 5.93 ERA in 41 innings of work. Neither his 18.6 percent strikeout rate nor his 10.4 percent walk rate were particularly good.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Trade Reaction: Betts still top-five?
Mookie Betts is still a superstar, but does his trade to the Dodgers knock him out of the top...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP picks
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Impact of potential Betts trade
How would a trade to San Diego or to the Dodgers impact the Fantasy value of Mookie Betts?
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.