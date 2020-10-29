Kline was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Kline was shuffled between the major-league roster and the alternate training site in 2020, and he'll be cast off the 40-man roster heading into the offseason. The right-hander made three relief appearances during the abbreviated 2020 season, recording a 1.80 ERA and seven strikeouts over five innings.
